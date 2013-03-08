FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares open nearly flat; Samsung Elec extends losses
March 8, 2013

Seoul shares open nearly flat; Samsung Elec extends losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares were nearly flat on Friday in early trading, as positive risk appetite from upbeat U.S. jobs data was offset by continued pressure from geopolitical risk after the U.N. Security Council tightened financial restrictions on Pyongyang.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 0.9 percent, extending losses after dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.02 percent at 2,003.92 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

