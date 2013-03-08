Seoul shares capped by N.Korea, yen worries

* Blue-chips mixed; Samsung Elec extends losses

* Small-cap defence stocks up on increased North Korean risk

SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares treaded water on Friday as continued worries about North Korea and weakness in the yen offset positive risk appetite from signs of economic recovery in China and upbeat U.S. jobs data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.1 percent lower at 2,002.43 points by 0238 GMT.

“Despite China’s forecast-beating trade surplus, geopolitical risk and yen’s weakness appears to be playing a large role in keeping the index flat,” said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.

China’s exports grew 21.8 percent in February from a year ago, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $15.3 billion in February, ahead of market expectations for a forecast deficit of $7.8 billion.

Meanwhile, Pyongyang said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency on Friday that North Korea is scrapping “all agreements on nonaggression reached” between the two Koreas.

The comment came after the U.N. Security Council voted on Thursday to tighten financial restrictions on Pyongyang in response to North Korea’s third nuclear test, and North Korea threatened the United States with a preemptive nuclear strike.

The yen’s decline also weighed, as the dollar hit a fresh 3-1/2-year high of above 95.10 against the yen during trading on Friday. A softer yen benefits Japanese exporters directly competing with South Korean firms.

Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent, extending losses as foreign investors continued to offload shares after dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday.

Various factors were seen weighing on the tech heavyweight, including profit-taking after a 6.6 percent jump in the share price in February and investors’ preemptive selling on expectations that shares would fall further after Samsung’s Galaxy S4 smartphone launch next week, based on a similar tumble after last year’s Galaxy S3 launch.

Meanwhile, Shares in Samsung SDI Co Ltd rose 3.6 percent around mid-session after a local newspaper reported the battery maker will supply Volkswagen AG with electric car batteries.

A spokesman for Samsung SDI said the company is in talks with Volkswagen and other automakers to supply electric vehicle batteries, but nothing has been decided.

Small-cap defence stocks extended gains on signs of escalating tension between Pyongyang and Seoul, with shares in weapons guidance systems maker Firstec Co Ltd up 2.8 percent.

Foreign investors sold a net 27 billion Korean won ($24.84 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the index.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 446 to 332.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent higher. ($1 = 1087.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)