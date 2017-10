SEOUL, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares closed nearly flat Friday as weakness in the yen and worries about North Korea overcame optimism about Chinese exports and upbeat U.S. jobs data.

Tech and auto shares weighed, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics falling 1.4 percent while Hyundai Motor dropped 1.2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,006.01 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)