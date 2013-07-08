FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may rise, Samsung Elec seen rebounding
July 8, 2013 / 11:33 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares may rise, Samsung Elec seen rebounding

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open stronger on
Tuesday after optimism over earnings sent Wall Street shares
higher overnight, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
likely to rebound after hitting a 10-month closing low, analysts
said.
    "The market looks set to open in positive territory as
global equities markets overnight performed solidly," said Cho
Seong-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
    Cho added Samsung Electronics shares, which had fallen more
than 3 percent to end the previous session at their lowest level
in 10 months, would likely post modest gains.
    "Samsung Electronics shares are oversold, so a rebound is
likely today. However gains will probably be limited as
investors remain disappointed over its earnings," Cho added.
    The smartphone maker last Friday released second quarter
earnings estimates that were below market forecasts, prompting
sharp falls in its shares for two consecutive sessions.
    Asiana Airlines Inc shares are set to continue
their downward spiral after one of its airliners crashed in San
Francisco with more than 300 people on board. 
    The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 was flying 25 percent below
its intended air speed when it crash landed at San Francisco's
international airport, U.S. safety officials said on Monday as
attention focused on the actions of the pilots. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down
0.9 percent at 1,816.85 points on Monday.     
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,640.46       0.53%      8.570
USD/JPY                     100.87      -0.08%     -0.080
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.638        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,235.34      -0.04%     -0.550
US CRUDE                   $103.00      -0.14%     -0.140
DOW JONES                 15224.69       0.59%      88.85
ASIA ADRS                  135.17      -0.49%      -0.67
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season 
>U.S. bonds could extend rally                      
>U.S. dollar edges lower but likely to resume gains 
>Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease    
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.9 percent at 1,816.85 points on Monday. 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SHIPPING FIRMS
    Shipping companies may be lifted by a 1.5 percent rise in
Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key
commodities.
    
    MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
    Chipmakers like SK Hynix Inc could be weighed
after U.S. semiconductor index fell over 2 percent
overnight. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by x)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
