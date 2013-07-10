FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen stuck in narrow range ahead of China data
July 10, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen stuck in narrow range ahead of China data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares expected to move in
narrow range on Thursday after a flat finish for Wall Street
overnight and ahead of key Chinese data due in the coming days,
including second quarter GDP on July 15.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has
kept to a small range between 1,800 and 1,840 so far this week,
finishing down 0.3 percent at 1,824.16 on Wednesday.
    "The market lacks momentum right now. The range will be
limited especially after U.S. stocks ended almost flat overall,"
said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
    Memory chip makers like SK Hynix may be boosted
after U.S. semiconductor index rose 1.1 percent, while
shipping firms could gain after the Baltic dry index,
which tracks the cost of shipping key commodities, advanced 0.9
percent.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT-------------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST     PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,652.62       0.02%        0.300
USD/JPY                   99.14      -0.49%       -0.490
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.674        --          0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,271.15       0.59%        7.510
US CRUDE                $106.46      -0.06%       -0.060
DOW JONES              15291.66      -0.06%        -8.68
ASIA ADRS               136.95      -0.04%        -0.05
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St flat, Bernanke lifts futures            
>Bond prices rise after Bernanke remarks         
>Dlr tumbles as U.S. stimulus reduction in doubt 
>US crude soars to 16mth high                    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    POSCO 
    India is expected to grant an iron ore exploration licence
to POSCO for its planned $12 billion steel plant in the country,
two government officials told Reuters, in a step that should
speed up a project stuck for eight years. 
    
    INTER-KOREA COOPERATIVE SHARES
    Shares sensitive to North Korea-related news, such as
Romanson may react after North Korea said on
Wednesday that it would not give up its nuclear deterrent until
the United States ends its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang.
But it also said the country was ready to revive international
talks on its nuclear programme frozen since 2008. 
    
    CRUDE OIL REFINERS
    Shares in crude oil refiners and chemical firms will likely
be lifted after U.S. crude oil prices surged to their highest in
16 months. Higher crude oil prices tend to
strengthen the pricing of oil and petrochemical products.       
  

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

