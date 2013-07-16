Seoul shares slip in cautious mood; solar energy stocks rally

* Investors cautious amid mixed U.S. data, Q2 earnings

* Solar shares rally after China vows rise in solar capacity

* Shipyard firms buoyed by recent set of new orders

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slipped on Tuesday as investors hesitated to buy in the wake of mixed U.S. data, with key market heavyweights dipping after managing to reverse falls and barely end in positive territory the previous session.

“Investors are looking at markets and the economic backdrop today, and they cannot find strong positives that would compel them to place bets on stocks,” said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Growth in New York state manufacturing for July accelerated, while June retail sales fell short of expectations.

Foreign investors have turned net sellers after three straight buying sessions, offloading a net 10 billion Korean won ($8.91 million) worth of stocks.

“Caution is also growing ahead of a key set of earnings in the coming days and weeks. The outlook is grim,” said Park Jung-seop, adding however that the market’s downward moves would be limited given its current level where valuations are cheap.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.16 percent at 1,872.22 points as of 0100 GMT, down 6.4 percent since the end of May.

Technology heavyweights weighed. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd , the biggest share on the main KOSPI, was down 0.9 percent, and LG Display Co Ltd fell 1.3 percent.

But solar energy stocks rallied on news China aimed to more than quadruple solar power generating capacity to 35 gigawatts by 2015.

Shares in solar energy panel makers jumped, with OCI Co Ltd spiking 6 percent. Hanwha Chemical Corp rose 6.5 percent and Woongjin Energy Co Ltd shares were up by the daily limit of 15 percent.

Shipyards continued to rally, buoyed by the latest streak of new orders.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd shares advanced 1.4 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd gained 1.2 percent.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 408 to 309.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ climbed 0.9 percent.