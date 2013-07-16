Seoul shares may falter after Wall St loss

SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open down on Wednesday after Wall Street ended lower, with investors cautious ahead of key domestic earnings and the Federal Reserve chief's testimony to a U.S. congressional panel. "Caution will dominate in the market today, though substantial falls are not likely either. The market lacks momentum at the moment," said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities. Chang added that shares in firms related to alternative energy could extend gains on the back of a hike in power prices, with solar panel maker OCI Co Ltd and energy-efficient lighting producer Dongbu Lightec Co Ltd rallying the session before. The market could draw support from data on Wednesday that showed South Korean producer prices in June fell again but at the slowest pace since December, hinting that a long streak of declines in Asia's fourth-largest economy might be ending. Crude oil refiners and chemical companies could be lifted after Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S. gasoline surged to four-month peak. A 0.4 percent rise in U.S. semiconductor index overnight may lift memory chip makers such as SK Hynix Inc . The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.47 percent at 1,866.36 points on Tuesday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,676.26 -0.37% -6.240 USD/JPY 99.15 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.532 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,290.29 -0.13% -1.700 US CRUDE $105.77 -0.22% -0.230 DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41 ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P retreat after 8 days of gain as Coca-Cola drags >U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke testimony >Dollar falls as market expects dovish policy talk >Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high STOCKS TO WATCH TELEVISION MAKERS German high-end TV maker Loewe AG has filed for protection from creditors' demands, giving it three months to turn around a business hit by falling prices and fierce competition from Asia. Loewe has failed to keep up with mass-market rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and LG Electronics. HANDSET MAKERS AT&T Inc customers will be able to upgrade phones once a year instead of waiting two years under a new option that involves monthly device payments as AT&T defends itself against challenges from T-Mobile US. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)