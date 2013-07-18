FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen up on Wall St rallies, Bernanke
#Financials
July 18, 2013 / 11:38 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen up on Wall St rallies, Bernanke

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open
firmer on Friday after Wall Street hit record highs on
better-than-expected earnings and assurances from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the timeline for winding down
economic stimulus is not set in stone.
    "The market will start off firmly. U.S. share markets'
strong performance overnight have buoyed sentiment here as
well," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities.
    The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday
after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected
earnings. 
    "The market continues to view Bernanke's comments in a
positive light, and remain reassured about QE 3," Lee added,
referring to the Fed's quantitative easing programme.
    But solar energy stocks like OCI Co Ltd may fall
after news that China's Commerce Ministry issued preliminary
anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. and South Korean
solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday. 
    Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd 
may also come under pressure after the Baltic dry index 
fell 0.4 percent overnight. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 
down 0.6 percent at 1,875.48 points on Thursday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:34 GMT---------------
                 INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG   NET CHG    
S&P 500                1,689.37      0.5%     8.460    
USD/JPY                  100.52     0.12%     0.120    
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.534      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD             $1,283.55    -0.07%    -0.940    
US CRUDE                $108.21     0.16%     0.170    
DOW JONES              15548.54     0.50%     78.02    
ASIA ADRS               142.11    -0.09%     -0.13    
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings          
>U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory,claims data   
>Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested         
>US crude hits 16-mth high above $108                   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    LG DISPLAY CO LTD 
    South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display reported on
Thursday a 53 percent rise in quarterly profit, as stable prices
of large-sized TV screens helped counter slower growth of
smartphone display shipments to its key customer Apple Inc
. 
    
    MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
    Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it is considering
investing 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) on new
equipment to manufacture NAND flash memory chips used in
smartphones and other digital gadgets as demand
rebounds. 
    
    LG CHEM LTD 
    LG Chem, along with Panasonic Corp and its
affiliate Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, agreed to plead
guilty to separate price-fixing allegations involving automotive
parts and battery cells, the U.S. Justice Departments said on
Thursday. 
    
    KIA MOTORS CORP 
    Kia Motors' car plant in Slovakia ran at full capacity for
the first time in its seven-year history in the first half of
the year, boosting production by 6 percent year-on-year to
158,900 vehicles. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
