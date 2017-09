SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - South Korean shares edged down on Friday as investors turned cautious ahead of major earning reports, with tech shares falling despite LG Display’s forecast-beating quarterly profits on Thursday.

Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 1.5 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,871.41 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)