Seoul shares seen steady, China optimism may support
#Financials
July 21, 2013 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen steady, China optimism may support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open flat
on Monday after an uninspiring performance on Wall Street, but
China's decision to remove controls on bank lending rates may
support the market, analysts said.
    "The share market today will probably move within a narrow
range," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
   Long-awaited lending changes in China designed to boost its
flagging growth may buoy sentiment, Lee said.
    However, news that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
ruling bloc and its coalition partner regained control of the
upper house in an election could act as a drag as it points to a
further weakening of the yen, Lee added.
    A weak yen tends to put South Korean exporters at a
disadvantage against their Japanese rivals in overseas markets.
    The People's Bank of China said on Friday it was removing
its floor on lending rates for commercial banks, meaning they
will now be able to cut rates as much as they see fit to attract
borrowers. 
    Crude oil refiners and chemical companies including SK
Innovation Co Ltd and Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd
 may rise after U.S. oil futures traded above the
global crude-market benchmark for the first time since 2010 on
Friday as signs of strong demand from U.S. refiners boosted
spread trading. 
    On the downside, shipping firms may come under pressure 
after the Baltic dry index, which tracks the cost of
shipping key commodities, fell 0.7 percent.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down
0.2 percent at 1,871.41 points on Friday.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:41 GMT-----------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,692.09     0.16%      2.720    
USD/JPY                 100.38    -0.26%     -0.260    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.482      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,312.54     1.30%     16.800    
US CRUDE               $108.28     0.21%      0.230    
DOW JONES             15543.74    -0.03%      -4.80    
ASIA ADRS              141.87    -0.17%      -0.24    
------------------------------------------------------------->Na
sdaq, Dow slip on tech weakness, S&P 500 edges up        
>U.S. bond prices rise for second week;weak stocks support 
>Yen rises ahead of Japan vote                            
>US crude oil trades above Brent for first time in 3 years 

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD 
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to signing a deal to
sell its popular line of Galaxy devices to the U.S. Federal
Bureau of Investigation, sources familiar with the situation
said on Friday. 
    

        

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
