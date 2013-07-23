FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares may take breather; caution expected before China PMI
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 11:42 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares may take breather; caution expected before China PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open slightly
lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after hitting a near
six-week high in the previous session, with caution before
Chinese manufacturing data likely to keep investors at bay.
    "The market will probably take it easy today given the
recent sharp gains. Given the market's current position near
1,900 points, some profit-taking will occur," said Lee Jae-mahn,
a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.3
percent to 1,904.15 points on Tuesday, its highest close since
June 13.
    The KOSPI has risen 6.8 percent since late June. 
    The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and
pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy
earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight
lift. 
    Chinese manufacturing data is due later in the day. China is
South Korea's biggest export economy.
    Shares in shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping 
may weigh after Baltic dry index, which measures the
cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.7 percent overnight.
    Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may
be helped after oil futures edged higher
overnight. 
         
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT----------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,692.39    -0.19%     -3.140    
USD/JPY                  99.55     0.15%      0.150    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.507      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,345.01    -0.18%     -2.480    
US CRUDE               $107.35     0.11%      0.120    
DOW JONES             15567.74     0.14%      22.19    
ASIA ADRS              143.12     0.44%       0.63    
------------------------------------------------------------->S&
P 500 breaks winning streak, but UTX buoys Dow           
>Treasuries prices lower after average two-year auction    
>U.S. dollar falls across the board in thin volume        
>Oil rises in volatile spread trading                      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD 
    Krispy Kreme Donuts Inc reached an agreement on
material terms of a plan with Lotteria Co for 60 new franchises
in South Korea over five years. Lotteria, a South
Korean fast-food chain operator, is owned 31 percent by Lotte
Shopping.
    
    HANDSET MAKERS
    Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia launched a
bigger-screen version of its low-price Lumia smartphone on
Tuesday, aiming to close the gap with market leader Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd, which sells handsets in a wide
range of sizes. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
