Seoul shares seen down on Wall St falls, dollar strength

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open lower on Thursday, easing from a six-week closing high in the previous session after a weaker close on Wall Street and a rally in the U.S. dollar that will deter foreign buying. "Strength in U.S. dollar will reduce foreign investor buying, and this will weigh on emerging market stocks including those of South Korea," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Data early on Thursday showing the South Korean economy grew more strongly than expected in the second quarter will likely have limited impact on the share market. "Local factors are not strong enough to drive the market's direction. Foreign investor sentiment is the market's driver today," Lee added. The dollar rallied across the board on Wednesday, bolstered by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields that indicates confidence in the economic recovery and expectations the Federal Reserve will pare back its stimulus measures. Memory chip makers like SK Hynix Inc could fall after the U.S. semiconductor index fell 1.8 percent overnight. Shipping companies such as Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd could also slide after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.9 percent. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.42 percent at 1,912.08 points on Wednesday, the highest close since June 11. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.94 -0.38% -6.450 USD/JPY 100.34 0.1% 0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.584 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,318.41 -0.17% -2.280 US CRUDE $105.29 -0.09% -0.100 DOW JONES 15542.24 -0.16% -25.50 ASIA ADRS 141.79 -0.93% -1.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P dip; Apple's jump keeps Nasdaq barely in black >Prices fall as 5-yr auction sees mixed demand >Dollar cheered by U.S. housing data, Treasury yields >Oil fall on weak Chinese manufacturing data, profit taking STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI MOTOR Hyundai Motor, which combined with its affiliate Kia Motors Corp is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, is expected to report later that its net profit dipped 6 percent to 2.39 trillion Korean won for the April to June period from a year earlier, according to Reuters' poll of analysts. POSCO South Korea's POSCO is expected to post a 38 percent year-on-year drop in Q2 operating profit, hit by a slump in steel demand from the world's biggest consumer China and falling prices. LG ELECTRONICS INC LG Electronics on Wednesday forecast a year-on-year increase in its current third-quarter profit and revenue, driven by firmer sales of smartphones, as it plans to introduce its flagship G2 smartphone model next month. OCI CO LTD The South Korean maker of polysilicon said late on Wednesday its second quarter operating profit fell 80.5 percent to 17.7 billion Korean won ($15.85 million). KEPCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO INC, KEPCO The nuclear power plant designer said late on Wednesday its operating profit fell nearly 50 percent year-on-year to 14.6 billion Korean won ($13.1 million). The company is majority owned by state utility KEPCO. ($1 = 1117.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)