July 25, 2013 / 11:50 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen flat, investors look to earnings for direction

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open
flat on Friday after few clear catalysts from Wall Street
overnight, though a string of better-than-expected earnings from
South Korean firms may help steer the market higher later in the
day.
    "Market sentiment this morning is not bad. Key earnings
yesterday came out beating expectations," said Kim Young-il, a
market analyst at Daishin Securities.
    Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 
will be closely watched as the smartphone maker is scheduled to
hold a conference call soon after having released its results
earlier in the morning.
    The company said its second quarter operating profit came in
at 9.5 trillion won, in line with its earnings guidance released
earlier this month. 
    "Investors will want to know what its views on the outlooks
are, particularly on handset business," Kim added.
    Shares in POSCO may rise after the steelmaker
late on Thursday reported second quarter earnings that were
slightly better than analysts' forecasts, despite a 36 percent
year-on-year drop in operating profit. 
    Hyundai Motor Co reported forecast-beating
earnings an hour before the stock market closed on Thursday, and
its shares outperformed the market. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished down 0.1 percent at 1,909.61 points on Thursday.
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,690.25       0.26%      4.310
USD/JPY                      99.18       -0.1%     -0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.577        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,335.25       0.17%      2.210
US CRUDE                   $105.60       0.10%      0.110
DOW JONES                 15555.61       0.09%      13.37
ASIA ADRS                  142.24       0.32%       0.45
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Nasdaq likes Facebook's surge, but earnings curb Dow, S&P  
>Prices flat, investors cautious before Fed meeting        
>Dollar tumble on tepid US data; euro touch one-month high 
>Brent crude up slightly; gasoline falls nearly 4 cents    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SK TELECOM Co Ltd 
    South Korean wireless carrier will pay a interim dividend of
1,000 Korean won ($0.90) per common share, the company said on
Friday. 
     
    SAMSUNG C&T CORP 
    Samsung C&T reported a 28.8 percent year-on-year fall in
second quarter operating profit to 99.3 billion won late on
Thursday. 
    
    DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP 
    Daewoo International said late on Thursday its second
quarter operating profit fell 11.1 percent to 53 billion won.
($1 = 1116.1000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
