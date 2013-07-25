Seoul shares seen flat, investors look to earnings for direction

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to open flat on Friday after few clear catalysts from Wall Street overnight, though a string of better-than-expected earnings from South Korean firms may help steer the market higher later in the day. "Market sentiment this morning is not bad. Key earnings yesterday came out beating expectations," said Kim Young-il, a market analyst at Daishin Securities. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will be closely watched as the smartphone maker is scheduled to hold a conference call soon after having released its results earlier in the morning. The company said its second quarter operating profit came in at 9.5 trillion won, in line with its earnings guidance released earlier this month. "Investors will want to know what its views on the outlooks are, particularly on handset business," Kim added. Shares in POSCO may rise after the steelmaker late on Thursday reported second quarter earnings that were slightly better than analysts' forecasts, despite a 36 percent year-on-year drop in operating profit. Hyundai Motor Co reported forecast-beating earnings an hour before the stock market closed on Thursday, and its shares outperformed the market. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,909.61 points on Thursday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,690.25 0.26% 4.310 USD/JPY 99.18 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.577 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,335.25 0.17% 2.210 US CRUDE $105.60 0.10% 0.110 DOW JONES 15555.61 0.09% 13.37 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.32% 0.45 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Nasdaq likes Facebook's surge, but earnings curb Dow, S&P >Prices flat, investors cautious before Fed meeting >Dollar tumble on tepid US data; euro touch one-month high >Brent crude up slightly; gasoline falls nearly 4 cents STOCKS TO WATCH SK TELECOM Co Ltd South Korean wireless carrier will pay a interim dividend of 1,000 Korean won ($0.90) per common share, the company said on Friday. SAMSUNG C&T CORP Samsung C&T reported a 28.8 percent year-on-year fall in second quarter operating profit to 99.3 billion won late on Thursday. DAEWOO INTERNATIONAL CORP Daewoo International said late on Thursday its second quarter operating profit fell 11.1 percent to 53 billion won. ($1 = 1116.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)