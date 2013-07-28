FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares, near resistance, seen rangebound before FOMC
July 28, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares, near resistance, seen rangebound before FOMC

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares, hovering near
6-week highs, are likely to move within a limited range on
Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve  policy meeting this week
and as they brush up against a key resistance level.
   "The market will move narrowly around 1,900 points," said
Park So-yeon, a market analyst at Korea Investment & Securities,
noting that the KOSPI's 60-day moving average is around 1,910
points.
    She added that auto share moves could be volatile due to
moves in the yen.
    Sentiment could be hurt after central bank data on Monday
showed that South Korean manufacturers were more pessimistic
about business conditions in August than they were about
July. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished up 0.06 percent at 1,910.81 points on Friday.
    
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT---------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500               1,691.65     0.08%     1.400    
USD/JPY                  98.15     -0.1%    -0.100    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.564      --       0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,333.14    -0.01%    -0.150    
US CRUDE               $104.51    -0.18%    -0.190    
DOW JONES             15558.83     0.02%      3.22    
ASIA ADRS              140.33    -1.35%     -1.91    
------------------------------------------------------------->Wa
ll St wipes out losses late to end with slim gain        
>Prices gain, Fed meeting in focus                         
>Dollar fall as Fed seen keeping US rate low for some time 
>Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand                 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    SAMSUNG C&T CORP 
    The Saudi Arabian government awarded $22.5 billion in
contracts to three foreign-led consortia on Sunday for the
design and construction of the first metro rail system in the
capital Riyadh. A consortium led by Spain's Fomento de
Construcciones y Contratas and including Samsung C&T
Corp won a $7.82 billion contract for three lines.
 
    
    LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP 
    The South Korean chemical manufacturer late on Friday
reported second quarter operating profit of 69.6 billion won
($62.36 million), after posting a net operating loss of 47.8
billion won a year ago.
    
    KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC 
    KB Financial Group reported a 39.6 percent year-on-year fall
in second quarter operating profit to 451.5 billion won late on
Friday. 
    
($1 = 1116.1000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

