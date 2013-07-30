Seoul shares seen edging higher, market cautious as Fed awaited

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday after a largely positive lead from Wall Street overnight, but investors will remain cautious ahead of the a U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement due later in the global day. "The market will probably open higher, but gains will be capped ahead of the FOMC," said Y.S. Rhoo, an analyst at Hyundai Investment & Securities. Rhoo said that gains in U.S. technology shares may support South Korean peers. U.S. semiconductor index's 1.2 percent rise overnight could underpin memory chip makers like SK Hynix Inc in particular. Still, investors are likely to remain cautious as they await the Fed's policy statement later on Wednesday for clarity on when the U.S. central bank may start rolling back its stimulus. The Fed's liquidity injection has been a major driver of riskier asset markets in recent years. Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming its stimulus programme in September have roiled global markets in recent months. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.9 percent at 1,917.05 points On Tuesday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:33 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,685.96 0.04% 0.630 USD/JPY 98.05 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.606 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,327.06 0.03% 0.370 US CRUDE $103.21 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 15520.59 -0.01% -1.38 ASIA ADRS 138.60 0.18% 0.24 ------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as tech gains; potash shares sink >Prices stable as clues on Fed's path, economy awaited >Dollar edges up ahead of GDP data and Fed policy decision STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI STEEL CO Hyundai Steel Company may ease as Moody's Investors Service has placed the company's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review for downgrade. The second-largest steel producer in South Korea recently announced 44 percent decline in second quarter operating income to $182 million (KRW182 billion). DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD Daewoo Shipbuilding's stock could rise as the Thai government announced that the South Korean shipbuilder has won a 520 billion won ($520 million) order to build a frigate ship. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)