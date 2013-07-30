FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen edging higher, market cautious as Fed awaited
July 30, 2013 / 11:48 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen edging higher, market cautious as Fed awaited

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open higher on
Wednesday after a largely positive lead from Wall Street
overnight, but investors will remain cautious ahead of the a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement due later in the global
day. 
    "The market will probably open higher, but gains will be
capped ahead of the FOMC," said Y.S. Rhoo, an
analyst at Hyundai Investment & Securities.
    Rhoo said that gains in U.S. technology shares may support
South Korean peers. U.S. semiconductor index's 1.2
percent rise overnight could underpin memory chip makers like SK
Hynix Inc in particular.
    Still, investors are likely to remain cautious as they await
the Fed's policy statement later on Wednesday for clarity on 
when the U.S. central bank may start rolling back its stimulus.
The Fed's liquidity injection has been a major driver of riskier
asset markets in recent years. 
    Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming its stimulus
programme in September have roiled global markets in recent
months.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished up 0.9 percent at 1,917.05 points On Tuesday.

-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:33 GMT----------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG    
S&P 500               1,685.96     0.04%      0.630    
USD/JPY                  98.05     0.02%      0.020    
10-YR US TSY YLD    2.606      --        0.000    
SPOT GOLD            $1,327.06     0.03%      0.370    
US CRUDE               $103.21     0.13%      0.130    
DOW JONES             15520.59    -0.01%      -1.38    
ASIA ADRS              138.60     0.18%       0.24    
-------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as tech gains; potash shares sink   
>Prices stable as clues on Fed's path, economy awaited     
>Dollar edges up ahead of GDP data and Fed policy decision 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    
    HYUNDAI STEEL CO 
    Hyundai Steel Company may ease as Moody's Investors Service
has placed the company's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review
for downgrade. The second-largest steel producer in South Korea
recently announced 44 percent decline in second quarter
operating income to $182 million (KRW182 billion). 
    
    DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD 
    Daewoo Shipbuilding's stock could rise as the Thai
government announced that the South Korean shipbuilder has won 
a 520 billion won ($520 million) order to build a frigate
ship. 

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

