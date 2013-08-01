Seoul shares seen gaining on U.S. data; eyes on China

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Seoul shares will likely open higher on Friday on the back of strong U.S. factory growth data, extending gains after hitting a seven-week closing high the previous day, although concerns about the Chinese economy may weigh.

“The bullish U.S. economic data will keep the South Korean market in the same direction as the U.S. market but gains here may be smaller,” said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Thursday its index of national factory activity rose to 55.4 last month from 50.9 in June, buoyed by a surge in new orders and production. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, which hit a soft patch in the spring.

South Korea’s information technology sector may benefit from the strengthened ISM reading.

Also on Thursday, the European Central Bank kept its main interest rate at a record low 0.5 percent, promising that “liquidity will remain abundant”.

SK’s Ko added that gains on Friday may be limited on concerns over China’s economic growth after official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and the HSBC version differed in figures on Thursday.

Auto makers Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp reported record U.S. sales data for July on Thursday. Together they sold 115,009 vehicles, a 4.5 percent year-on-year increase.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.4 percent at 1,920.74 points on Thursday, its highest close since June 12.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,706.87 1.25% 21.140 USD/JPY 99.53 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.708 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,303.78 -0.31% -4.060 US CRUDE $107.78 -0.10% -0.110 DOW JONES 15628.02 0.83% 128.48 ASIA ADRS 141.48 2.01% 2.79 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 end at highs after data, stimulus in place >U.S. bond prices tumble as data support Fed tapering view >Euro down on ECB policy, dollar soars before US jobs data >U.S. oil jumps 2.5 pct, Brent narrows on economic data

STOCKS TO WATCH

DAEWOONG PHARMACEUTICAL CO

The pharmaceutical company announced its 18 billion won ($16 million) acquisition of China’s Liaoning Baifeng.

CJ CHEILJEDANG CORP

CJ Cheiljedang said late on Thursday its second-quarter operating profit fell 22.9 percent year-on-year to 189.7 billion won ($169 million). (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris Gallagher)