FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean shares slip 0.4 pct; Samsung hit over Apple row
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares slip 0.4 pct; Samsung hit over Apple row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell slightly on Monday as investors took a breather to assess the global economic outlook while Samsung Electronics dropped after U.S. President Barack Obama vetoed a ban on sales of some Apple Inc products.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.4 percent at 1,916.22 points.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 0.9 percent after Obama’s veto.

POSCO, the market’s third-biggest stock by capitalisation, dipped 1.8 percent after rising two consecutive sessions.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 83.2 billion won ($74.05 million) worth of stocks to extend their buying spree to an 11th straight session. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.