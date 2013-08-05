S.Korean shares slip 0.4 pct; Samsung hit over Apple row

SEOUL, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell slightly on Monday as investors took a breather to assess the global economic outlook while Samsung Electronics dropped after U.S. President Barack Obama vetoed a ban on sales of some Apple Inc products.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.4 percent at 1,916.22 points.

Technology giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 0.9 percent after Obama’s veto.

POSCO, the market’s third-biggest stock by capitalisation, dipped 1.8 percent after rising two consecutive sessions.

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 83.2 billion won ($74.05 million) worth of stocks to extend their buying spree to an 11th straight session. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)