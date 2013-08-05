Seoul shares may open higher on upbeat US, European data

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - South Korean shares are likely to open higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected U.S. and European economic data will probably offset comments from a top Federal Reserve official who said the central bank is closer to tapering its bond purchases. U.S. non-manufacturing index released by the Institute for Supply Management for July rose to 56.0 from 52.2 in June, while the Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.5 from last month's 48.7. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.4 percent at 1,916.22 points on Monday in the thinnest volume in four months. It has gained nearly 8 percent after hitting a low of 1,770 in late June. Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters that unless the economic data takes a decided turn for the worse, the Fed should cut its massive bond-buying program next month. Fisher is a well known opponent of the Fed's current third round of asset buying. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:35 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,707.14 -0.15% -2.530 USD/JPY 98.28 -0.02% -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.640 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,302.93 -0.03% -0.410 US CRUDE $106.58 0.02% 0.020 DOW JONES 15612.13 -0.30% -46.23 ASIA ADRS 142.26 -0.58% -0.82 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P slip from record highs on year's lowest volume >Bonds fall ahead of Treasury refunding supply >Dollar drops vs yen on Fed view; dairy scare hits NZ dlr >Oil ends touch lower; US data offsets supply recovery STOCKS TO WATCH HYUNDAI ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD The Hyundai Engineering and Construction consortium announced that it has won a 300 billion ($266.99 million) order to build a light-alkyl-benzene production facility in Thailand. ($1 = 1113.6250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)