S.Korean shares slip 0.5 pct on renewed tapering concerns

SEOUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell on Tuesday after improving U.S. economic data rekindled concerns that the Federal Reserve could begin tapering its bond-buying stimulus as early as next month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.5 percent at 1,906.62 points, after touching a two-week intraday low of 1,895.87.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 164.7 billion won ($147.86 million) worth of stocks, snapping an 11-session buying streak.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 1.6 percent while rival LG Electronics Inc gained 2.9 percent.

The auto sector benefited from a firm yen. Hyundai Motor Co gained 0.9 percent and parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd advanced 0.8 percent.