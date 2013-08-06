FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares may fall on Fed tapering comments
August 6, 2013

S.Korean shares may fall on Fed tapering comments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares may open lower on
Wednesday, tracking declines in other stock markets after more
U.S. Federal Reserve officials said the central bank could start
tapering its bond-buying stimulus as early as September.
 
    Also boosting speculation of imminent tapering was data
showing the U.S. June trade deficit shrank to its smallest since
October 2009, suggesting that the U.S. economy likely grew at a
faster pace than initially reported during the second quarter. 
 
    "The market will, at best, hold ground," said Choi
Kwang-hyeok, a market analyst at E-Trade Securities.      
    "(The Fed officials comments) are inserting uncertainty to
the market where foreign investors are expected to position
themselves as sellers."    
     On Tuesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 finished down 0.5 percent at 1,906.62, falling for two
consecutive sessions after hitting an 8-week intraday high on
Friday.
     Auto shares like Hyundai Motor Co may rise as
the dollar fell to a six-week low against the yen.
 
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,697.37      -0.57%     -9.770
USD/JPY                      97.67      -0.07%     -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.642        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,282.44       0.09%      1.150
US CRUDE                   $105.68       0.36%      0.380
DOW JONES                 15518.74      -0.60%     -93.39
ASIA ADRS                  141.48      -0.55%      -0.78
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St finishes lower on uncertainty about Fed's move     
>U.S. bond prices little changed amid supply               
>Dollar falls to six-week low vs yen, euro rises          
>Oil falls on hopes for Iran talks, RINs sell-off hits gas 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    AMOREPACIFIC CORP 
    The company late Tuesday posted a 5.7 percent year-on-year
decline in second-quarter operating profit to 234.9 billion won
($210.9 million).
    
    DAIRY PRODUCT MANUFACTURERS
    Dairy product manufacturers like Namyang Dairy Products Co
Ltd and Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd face
an government investigation over price rises in milk products. 

 (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
