FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korean shares at 2-wk low on Fed uncertainty; heavyweights fall
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares at 2-wk low on Fed uncertainty; heavyweights fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell to their lowest close in more than two weeks on Wednesday, hurt by continued uncertainty about when the U.S. will reduce its monetary stimulus as well as weak performances from market heavyweights.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.5 percent at 1,878.33 points, its lowest endpoint since July 22.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest company by market capitalisation, declined 2.6 percent amid concerns that the U.S. International Trade Commission may rule against the firm in a patent infringement case with Apple Inc on Friday.

Shares of Hyundai Motor Co dropped 3.2 percent on worries of a possible labour strike. Affiliates Kia Motors Corp and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 3.7 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers of 144.9 billion won ($129.89 million) of stocks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.