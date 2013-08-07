Seoul shares pressured as Fed talk overshadows BOK meet

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look set to extend their decline into a fourth day on Thursday, with the country's central bank meeting overshadowed by deepening uncertainty over when the U.S. central bank will wind back its economic stimulus. U.S. and European stock markets fell on Wednesday after Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto echoed comments by other Fed officials in saying the Federal Reserve would be prepared to scale back asset purchases if the labour market remains on a stronger path. In Seoul, the Bank of Korea is widely expected to hold its policy interest rate steady at 2.50 percent for a third month as it appears to be done with a rate-cutting cycle that began a year ago. "The tapering talk in the U.S. keeps the sentiment of investors in check around the world," said Kim Young-jun, a market analyst at SK Securities. On Wednesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 1.5 percent at 1,878.33 points, marking the lowest closing level in more than two weeks. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,690.91 -0.38% -6.460 USD/JPY 96.43 0.11% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.599 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,285.50 -0.13% -1.640 US CRUDE $104.23 -0.13% -0.140 DOW JONES 15470.67 -0.31% -48.07 ASIA ADRS 139.74 -1.23% -1.74 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty >U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers >Dollar drops to 7-wk low; yen rallies on expected inflows >Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed STOCKS TO WATCH NEXON TIRE CORP The company reported on late Wednesday a 14.7 percent year-on-year decline in second-quarter operating profit to 45.8 billion won ($41.1 million). TWO KOREAS TO RESUME TALKS OVER INDUSTRIAL PARK Romanson Co Ltd and other companies involved in a South-North Korea joint industrial park project will be in focus after North Korea said on Wednesday it was reopening the shuttered Kaesong industrial zone and proposed new talks on normalising the project to be held next week. ($1 = 1114.9 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Pullin)