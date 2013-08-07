FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares pressured as Fed talk overshadows BOK meet
August 7, 2013 / 11:39 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares pressured as Fed talk overshadows BOK meet

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look set to extend
their decline into a fourth day on Thursday, with the country's
central bank meeting overshadowed by deepening uncertainty over
when the U.S. central bank will wind back its economic stimulus.
    U.S. and European stock markets fell on Wednesday after
Cleveland Fed President Sandra Pianalto echoed comments by other
Fed officials in saying the Federal Reserve would be prepared to
scale back asset purchases if the labour market remains on a
stronger path. 
    In Seoul, the Bank of Korea is widely expected to hold its
policy interest rate steady at 2.50 percent for a
third month as it appears to be done with a rate-cutting cycle
that began a year ago. 
    "The tapering talk in the U.S. keeps the sentiment of
investors in check around the world," said Kim Young-jun, a
market analyst at SK Securities.
    On Wednesday, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
 finished down 1.5 percent at 1,878.33 points, marking
the lowest closing level in more than two weeks. 
     
------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT ----------------
                 INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG      NET CHG
S&P 500                1,690.91       -0.38%       -6.460
USD/JPY                   96.43        0.11%        0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.599          --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,285.50       -0.13%       -1.640
US CRUDE                $104.23       -0.13%       -0.140
DOW JONES              15470.67       -0.31%       -48.07
ASIA ADRS               139.74       -1.23%        -1.74
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St slips for third day on Fed uncertainty             
>U.S. bond prices rise as higher yields lure buyers        
>Dollar drops to 7-wk low; yen rallies on expected inflows 
>Oil down for 4th day on rising North Sea output, Fed      
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    NEXON TIRE CORP 
    The company reported on late Wednesday a 14.7 percent
year-on-year decline in second-quarter operating profit to 45.8
billion won ($41.1 million).
    
    TWO KOREAS TO RESUME TALKS OVER INDUSTRIAL PARK
    Romanson Co Ltd and other companies involved in
a South-North Korea joint industrial park project will be in
focus after North Korea said on Wednesday it was reopening the
shuttered Kaesong industrial zone and proposed new talks on
normalising the project to be held next week. 
 ($1 = 1114.9 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Pullin)

