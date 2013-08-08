FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares edge higher on China data, but foreigner selling caps rise
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea shares edge higher on China data, but foreigner selling caps rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as China posted stronger-than-expected trade data, but the gains were limited as foreigners sold the most local shares in more than four weeks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1,883.97 points, clawing back some of its 1.5 percent drop in the previous session.

China’s exports rose faster than expected in July from a year earlier while imports surged, customs data showed on Thursday, easing fears of a hard landing for China’s economy.

But foreign investors were sellers of 165.9 billion won ($148.30 million) worth of stocks, the most amount since July 8, which some analysts attributed to profit-taking following the recent rally.

$1 = 1,118.6500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.