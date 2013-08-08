Seoul shares to open higher as China data eases growth concerns

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to climb on Friday, tracking gains in global markets overnight after better-than-expected July trade data from China eased fears about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Analysts also expect gains in China's July industrial output and retail sales, due later on Friday, which may further strengthen confidence that the Chinese economy is stabilising. "The investment climate isn't bad, as U.S. and Chinese data show improvement," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang Hyun-gie. "A batch of new Chinese data coming out later will certainly function as a catalyst for the market today." South Korea's energy, chemical and steel sectors are seen rising as Chinese exports and European imports revive, added Kang. These sectors have been gaining since Wednesday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1883.97 on Thursday, ending a three-session losing streak. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.48 0.39% 6.570 USD/JPY 96.59 -0.13% -0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.587 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,313.04 0.13% 1.650 US CRUDE $103.75 0.34% 0.350 DOW JONES 15498.32 0.18% 27.65 ASIA ADRS 141.16 1.02% 1.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains >U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed >Dollar falls for 5th straight day; Aussie rallies >Oil drops for 5th session, funds push late rebound STOCKS TO WATCH SKC LTD SKC Ltd late Thursday released a second quarter operating profit of 31.0 billion won ($27.85 million), a 31.4 percent year-on-year decline. NHN CORP NHN Corp late Thursday reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year rise in operating profit to 194.2 billion won ($174.5 million). ($1 = 1113.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)