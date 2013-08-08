FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares to open higher as China data eases growth concerns
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 8, 2013 / 11:41 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares to open higher as China data eases growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to climb on
Friday, tracking gains in global markets overnight after
better-than-expected July trade data from China eased fears
about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
    Analysts also expect gains in China's July industrial output
and retail sales, due later on Friday, which may further
strengthen confidence that the Chinese economy is stabilising.
 
    "The investment climate isn't bad, as U.S. and Chinese data
show improvement," said IM Investment & Securities analyst Kang
Hyun-gie. "A batch of new Chinese data coming out later will
certainly function as a catalyst for the market today."    
    South Korea's energy, chemical and steel sectors are seen
rising as Chinese exports and European imports revive, added
Kang. These sectors have been gaining since Wednesday. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished up 0.3 percent at 1883.97 on Thursday, ending a
three-session losing streak. 
 
     
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT------------------
                   INSTRUMENT         LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,697.48      0.39%      6.570
USD/JPY                       96.59     -0.13%     -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD         2.587       --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,313.04      0.13%      1.650
US CRUDE                    $103.75      0.34%      0.350
DOW JONES                  15498.32      0.18%      27.65
ASIA ADRS                   141.16      1.02%       1.42
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rebounds to end 3-day drop as Microsoft gains      
>U.S. bond prices rise as supply absorbed                  
            
>Dollar falls for 5th straight day; Aussie rallies        
>Oil drops for 5th session, funds push late rebound        

    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    SKC LTD 
    SKC Ltd late Thursday released a second quarter operating
profit of 31.0 billion won ($27.85 million), a 31.4 percent
year-on-year decline.
    
    NHN CORP 
    NHN Corp late Thursday reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year
rise in operating profit to 194.2 billion won ($174.5 million).
($1 = 1113.0000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.