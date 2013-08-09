FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean shares end lower, weighed by Hyundai strike vote
August 9, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korean shares end lower, weighed by Hyundai strike vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended lower on Friday, giving up early gains as the decision by Hyundai Motor Co. ’s labour union to strike hurt the shares of the carmaker and its affiliates -- dragging the broader market lower.

Hyundai Motor dropped 1.6 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp dipped 1.3 percent after the Hyundai Motor labour union voted unanimously earlier in the day to strike.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.2 percent down at 1,880.71 points after touching a session low at 1,876.07 points, the lowest intraday level since July 22.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.1 percent and LG Electronics Inc rose 2.8 percent. Semiconductor producer SK Hynix Inc advanced 1.7 percent.

Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer

