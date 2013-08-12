FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Seoul shares rise on steel shares' gains in thin trade
August 12, 2013
August 12, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Seoul shares rise on steel shares' gains in thin trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects KOSPI closing level in the 2nd paragraph)

SEOUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Seoul shares edged higher on Monday, reversing early losses as steel producers lifted the broader market on a day of low volume and no major cues on trading direction.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 0.2 percent up at 1,884.83, the highest closing level in four sessions, after hitting an intraday high at 1,894.42.

Steelmakers POSCO and Hyundai Steel Co advanced 1.7 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, as firm Chinese economic data eased concerns about demand from their key export market.

Monday’s trading volume was 2.9 trillion won ($2.61 billion), 520 billion won less than Friday and the seventh lowest this year.

Foreign investors sold 56.9 billion worth of shares on Monday to extend their selling streak to five sessions. ($1 = 1112.2750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

