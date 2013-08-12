FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares to open flat on mixed signals from Japan, China
August 12, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares to open flat on mixed signals from Japan, China

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely tread
water early on Tuesday, tracking a quiet session on Wall Street
overnight as mixed signals from Japan and China raise
uncertainties about global economic growth prospects. 
    "With Japanese and Chinese economic outlooks pointing in the
opposite direction while Wall Street doesn't offer a new
external cue, the market is set to hold steady," said Lee
Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. 
    Japan's economy grew by a weaker-than-expected annual rate
of 2.6 percent during the April to June, while recent data from
China has suggested the economy may be stabilising after two
years of slumping growth.  
    South Korean steelmakers are expected to continue to rise on
the back of China's steady outlook. POSCO and
Hyundai Steel Co both advanced over 1.7 percent on
Monday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished 0.2 percent up at 1,884.83, the highest closing level
in four sessions
 
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,689.47      -0.12%     -1.950
USD/JPY                      97.25       0.37%      0.360
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.622        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,336.66       0.07%      0.870
US CRUDE                   $106.23       0.11%      0.120
DOW JONES                 15419.68      -0.04%      -5.83
ASIA ADRS                  141.79       0.32%       0.46
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry, Apple 
>U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus             
>Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data        
>Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions                     
   
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    WOORI FINANCE HOLDINGS CO LTD 
    The conglomerate said late Monday it plans to to sell its
stakes in affiliates like Woori Investment & Securities
. Woori Finance holds 37.9 percent of Woori
Investment's stocks. 
    
    TS CORP 
    The food company said late Monday its second-quarter
operating profit was 16.8 billion won ($15.09 million), a 20.7
percent year-on-year decline.
($1 = 1113.3000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
