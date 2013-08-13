FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares close higher, buoyed by techs, autos
#Financials
August 13, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares close higher, buoyed by techs, autos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 13 (Reuters) - South Korean shares ended higher on Tuesday, reaching a one-week high, as large cap firms such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Hyundai Motor Co. rallied on bargain hunting.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished 1.5 percent up at 1,913.03 points, the highest level since Aug. 6.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc gained 4.7 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively, as higher prices for DRAM chips attracted foreign investors.

Foreign investors bought 162.6 billion won ($146.05 million) worth of shares, snapping a five-session selling streak, to buttress the market.

Hyundai Motor Co, the second largest company by market capitalisation, gained 2.7 percent, and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp gained 2.0 percent. ($1 = 1113.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
