S.Korean shares likely to build on gains, upbeat US, Europe data buoy
August 13, 2013 / 11:48 PM / in 4 years

S.Korean shares likely to build on gains, upbeat US, Europe data buoy

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to extend
gains on Wednesday, spurred by an upbeat mood in global markets
after strong data in the United States and Europe bolstered
appetite for riskier assets.  
     Rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher
ZEW German sentiment index and stronger euro zone industrial
production, painted a rosier picture of the global economy. 
 [ID:ID:nF9N0AK00F]
    "The strong economic outlook alongside the tech sector's
rapid rise will extend the upward momentum today," said Bae
Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.
    Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is most likely to
extend gains as its smartphone competitor Apple Inc 
soared overnight, especially as Samsung's stock remains
undervalued despite strong earnings, added Bae.
    Hyundai Motor Co faces a possible strike after
an annual pay and benefit talks broke down between the South
Korean workers and the company. 
    The automaker also faces an investigation by a Chinese
government agency on whether carmakers set a minimum retail
price for dealers in China. The world's largest auto market is a
key source of revenue for many foreign companies and such
scrutiny would be unwelcome. 
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) 
finished up 1.5 percent at 1913.03 on Tuesday, marking the
highest closing level in a week. 
     
---------------MARKET SNAP    SHOT @ 23:01
GMT---------------------
                  INSTRUMENT       LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                 1,694.16       0.28%       4.690
USD/JPY                    98.24       0.04%       0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD      2.721        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD              $1,322.51       0.14%       1.820
US CRUDE                 $106.55      -0.26%      -0.280
DOW JONES               15451.01       0.20%       31.33
ASIA ADRS                143.03       0.87%        1.24
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies              
>U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes       
>Dollar advances vs euro, yen on U.S. retail sales data   
>Oil up for third session on supply problems in Libya, Iraq 

    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    EVERDIGM CORP   
    The construction company said on Tuesday that it posted a
29.4 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter operating
profit to 8.5 billion won ($7.62 million).
    
    SHIPPING INDUSTRY
    Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd on Tuesday said it had
recorded an operating loss of 55.7 billion won ($49.95 million.
Also on the same day Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd 
reported a 66.8 billion won operating loss.
($1 = 1115.2250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
