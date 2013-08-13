S.Korean shares likely to build on gains, upbeat US, Europe data buoy

SEOUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are likely to extend gains on Wednesday, spurred by an upbeat mood in global markets after strong data in the United States and Europe bolstered appetite for riskier assets. Rising U.S. retail sales in July, combined with a higher ZEW German sentiment index and stronger euro zone industrial production, painted a rosier picture of the global economy. [ID:ID:nF9N0AK00F] "The strong economic outlook alongside the tech sector's rapid rise will extend the upward momentum today," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is most likely to extend gains as its smartphone competitor Apple Inc soared overnight, especially as Samsung's stock remains undervalued despite strong earnings, added Bae. Hyundai Motor Co faces a possible strike after an annual pay and benefit talks broke down between the South Korean workers and the company. The automaker also faces an investigation by a Chinese government agency on whether carmakers set a minimum retail price for dealers in China. The world's largest auto market is a key source of revenue for many foreign companies and such scrutiny would be unwelcome. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 1.5 percent at 1913.03 on Tuesday, marking the highest closing level in a week. ---------------MARKET SNAP SHOT @ 23:01 GMT--------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,694.16 0.28% 4.690 USD/JPY 98.24 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.721 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,322.51 0.14% 1.820 US CRUDE $106.55 -0.26% -0.280 DOW JONES 15451.01 0.20% 31.33 ASIA ADRS 143.03 0.87% 1.24 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises on economic data, Apple rallies >U.S. bond yields near 2-year high on economic hopes >Dollar advances vs euro, yen on U.S. retail sales data >Oil up for third session on supply problems in Libya, Iraq STOCKS TO WATCH EVERDIGM CORP The construction company said on Tuesday that it posted a 29.4 percent year-on-year rise in second-quarter operating profit to 8.5 billion won ($7.62 million). SHIPPING INDUSTRY Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd on Tuesday said it had recorded an operating loss of 55.7 billion won ($49.95 million. Also on the same day Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd reported a 66.8 billion won operating loss. ($1 = 1115.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)