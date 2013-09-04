FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen higher on firm global data; Fed in focus
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 11:42 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen higher on firm global data; Fed in focus

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares look set to rise on
Thursday as firm data from major economies bolstered confidence
about the global growth outlook, though investors remain
cautious on expectations that  the Federal Reserve will start
reducing its stimulus later this month.    
    U.S. auto sales in August posted best monthly figures in
almost six years, while U.S. trade data suggested a growing
economy this quarter and China's services sector growth hit a
five-month high in August, adding to recent signs the global
economy was on a firmer footing.  
 
    "Signs of global economic recovery is a double-edged sword,"
said SK Securities analyst Ko Seung-hee. "Optimism will outweigh
concerns on Fed's stimulus reduction, but not by much."
    The Fed's stimulus has been a major driver of riskier assets
in recent years and the growing speculation of a turn in the
U.S. central bank's policy has roiled markets since June.
    Foreign interest has been a key driver of the recent rise in
the main index. They were again net buyers of a modest 26.0
billion won ($23.75 million) worth of local stocks on Wednesday,
their ninth straight session of net buying.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.04 percent lower to 1,933.03 points on Wednesday. 
     
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST    PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,653.08      0.81%      13.310
USD/JPY                      99.71     -0.04%      -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.897       --         0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,391.09      0.02%       0.250
US CRUDE                   $107.36      0.12%       0.130
DOW JONES                 14930.87      0.65%       96.91
ASIA ADRS                  141.61      1.18%        1.65
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall Street up as automakers, tech shares gain             
>Prices fall as stocks gain; nonfarm payrolls awaited      
>Dollar retreats as investors eye jobs data, Syria tension 
>Oil lower as Syrian strike seen limited                   
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    SK HYNIX INC 
    On Wednesday, the world's No.2 DRAM chipmaker said
operations at its China plant, which produces around 12 percent
of global computer memory chips, were suspended due to a fire. A
prolonged suspension could add pressure to a shortage in global
supply of DRAM chips that have nearly doubled its price in the
first six months of this year due to tight supply.
 

    SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD 
    Samsung Life Insurance on Wednesday announced its strategic
partnership with New York Life Investments in asset management
and plans to launch a $250 million worth fund by end of the
month. 
   
    THEALL MEDI BIO CO LTD 
    The company on Wednesday said it signed a contract with
South Korean Defense Acquisition Program Administration to
supply 1.9 billion won ($1.74 million) worth of electric light
components.
($1 = 1094.5500 Korean won)


 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.