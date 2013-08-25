Seoul shares set to rise on upbeat global data; still wary about Fed

SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to move higher on Monday as upbeat global data temporarily shifts investors' focus to growth from the persistent worries over an imminent reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus. Improved manufacturing activity in China, the United States and Europe was followed up by Germany confirming on Friday that its economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, while Britain revised up its earlier second-quarter growth estimate. "Considering the importance of the euro zone markets for our heavy reliance on exports, we're on track to gain a bit," said Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek. Still, Lee said the markets will likely keep one eye on U.S. data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve may start trimming its massive bond-buying programme. Uncertainty about the U.S. stimulus programme, which has underpinned riskier assets in recent years, has roiled global markets in recent months. U.S. July durable goods orders are due later on Monday, while the latest estimate of U.S. gross domestic product for the second quarter will be out on Thursday, and the final reading for the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment index will be released on Friday. Foreign investors were net buyers of 103.5 billion won ($92.66 million) worth of stocks on Friday, limiting the market's downside on the day. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.2 percent at 1,920.11 on Friday to end the week with a 2.6 percent loss. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,663.50 0.39% 6.540 USD/JPY 98.67 -0.07% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.818 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,402.06 0.40% 5.620 US CRUDE $106.96 0.51% 0.540 DOW JONES 15010.51 0.31% 46.77 ASIA ADRS 140.21 1.03% 1.43 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St ends up a day after Nasdaq outage, Microsoft jumps >Yields fall as weak housing sales raise mortgage fears >Dollar slides after disappointing U.S. housing data >Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast refinery problems STOCKS TO WATCH DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD Doosan Heavy Industries on Sunday announced it had won a 145.2 billion won ($130 million) contract for seawater desalination plant project at Chile. DI CORP The company said it has agreed to a 2.7 billion won ($2.42 million) worth of semiconductor test handler deal with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Friday. ($1 = 1116.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)