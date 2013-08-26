FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Seoul shares set to rise on upbeat global data; still wary about Fed
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 26, 2013 / 12:31 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-Seoul shares set to rise on upbeat global data; still wary about Fed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects final paragraph to show Kospi rose 1.1 pct, not fell
0.2 pct)
    SEOUL, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to move
higher on Monday as upbeat global data temporarily shifts
investors' focus to growth from the persistent worries over an
imminent reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus.  
    Improved manufacturing activity in China, the United States
and Europe was followed up by Germany confirming on Friday that
its economy grew by 0.7 percent in the second quarter, while
Britain revised up its earlier second-quarter growth estimate.
  
    "Considering the importance of the euro zone markets for our
heavy reliance on exports, we're on track to gain a bit," said
Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek. 
    Still, Lee said the markets will likely keep one eye on U.S.
data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve may start
trimming its massive bond-buying programme.
    Uncertainty about the U.S. stimulus programme, which has
underpinned riskier assets in recent years, has roiled global
markets in recent months.
    U.S. July durable goods orders are due later on Monday,
while the latest estimate of U.S. gross domestic product for the
second quarter will be out on Thursday, and the final reading
for the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment index will be released on Friday. 
    Foreign investors were net buyers of 103.5 billion won
($92.66 million) worth of stocks on Friday.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 
up 1.1 percent at 1,870.16 on Friday to close the week with a
2.6 percent loss. 
             
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------
                   INSTRUMENT          LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                     1,663.50      0.39%     6.540
USD/JPY                        98.67     -0.07%    -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD          2.818       --       0.000
SPOT GOLD                  $1,402.06      0.40%     5.620
US CRUDE                     $106.96      0.51%     0.540
DOW JONES                   15010.51      0.31%     46.77
ASIA ADRS                    140.21      1.03%      1.43
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends up a day after Nasdaq outage, Microsoft jumps 
>Yields fall as weak housing sales raise mortgage fears    
>Dollar slides after disappointing U.S. housing data      
>Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast refinery problems 
     
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD 
    Doosan Heavy Industries on Sunday announced it had won a
145.2 billion won ($130 million) contract for seawater
desalination plant project at Chile.
    
    DI CORP 
    The company said it has agreed to a 2.7 billion won ($2.42
million) worth of semiconductor test handler deal with Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd on Friday. 
($1 = 1116.9500 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.