FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares slip; foreigners, shipbuilders limit loss
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 19, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares slip; foreigners, shipbuilders limit loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Seoul shares closed slightly lower on Monday as large-caps struggled, but continued foreign inflows and a rally in shipbuilding sector on bets for stronger earnings ahead capped the decline.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.1 percent at 1,917.64 points.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd ended down 0.7 percent, while automaker Hyundai Motor Co fell 0.9 percent after wage talks with the labour union soured on Sunday.

Shipbuilding stocks advanced, however, on expectations for higher price for new ships and signs of improvement in the euro zone.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd rose 3.8 percent and Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd 3.2 percent. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co was up 2.6 percent. ($1 = 1113.6000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.