Seoul shares seen higher on upbeat China data, Syria diplomacy

SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to extend gains on Wednesday as a string of upbeat data from China buoyed global markets, while fears of an upheaval in the Middle East eased further after Syria accepted a Russian proposal to give up chemical weapons to avoid U.S.-led military strikes. China's factory output growth hit a 17-month high and retail sales grew at their fastest pace this year in August, increasing confidence that after contracting in nine of the past 10 quarters, the world's second-largest economy may be regaining some momentum. Analysts also said the new developments on Syria also reduced risk for financial markets as it potentially avoids U.S. military strikes. "Local stocks appear more attractive after recent news on Syria and China's data have considerably eased investor concerns," said Daishin Securities analyst Park Jung-seop. "However the rapid rise in recent weeks suggest there might be profit-taking which will limit gains." The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 19.39 points to 1,994.06 on Tuesday. The KOSPI has gained nearly 13 percent in just over two weeks, underpinned by robust foreign interest. Foreign net buying of local stocks extended into the 13th straight session on Tuesday, the longest buying streak so far this year. Net purchases were at 813.4 billion won ($750.28 million) - the largest in nearly a year. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,683.99 0.73% 12.280 USD/JPY 100.38 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.966 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,364.49 0.07% 0.900 US CRUDE $107.32 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 15191.06 0.85% 127.94 ASIA ADRS 146.87 1.26% 1.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 gains for 6th straight session, Apple falls >U.S. yields rise as Syria jitters ease, China data >Dollar rallies vs yen, fall vs euro as Syria tension ease >Oil hits two-week low as Syria tensions ease STOCKS TO WATCH TWO KOREAS REOPEN INDUSTRIAL PARK Romanson Co Ltd and other companies involved in a South-North Korea joint industrial park project are in focus after both Koreas agreed to reopen the shuttered Kaesong industrial zone on Sept. 16. SUPPLIERS TO APPLE INC Key suppliers to Apple, such as SK Hynix Inc and LG Display Co Ltd, will be closely watched as Apple failed to surprise in its launch of two new smartphones.