Seoul shares seen weaker; US fiscal worries, mixed data weigh
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
September 24, 2013 / 11:52 PM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares seen weaker; US fiscal worries, mixed data weigh

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen tracking
Wall Street weaker on Wednesday, with mixed U.S. data and
uncertainty about fiscal and monetary policy in the world's
biggest economy putting a dampener on sentiment.
    "Foreign inflows are likely to be thin as uncertainty in the
U.S. will leave offshore investors cautious," said Lee
Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities.
    Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook
added to worries over a looming political showdown in Washington
over budget talks that threaten to shut down the U.S. government
on Oct. 1. 
    The political wrangling in Washington overshadowed a mixed
batch of U.S data. 
    U.S. home prices rose 0.6 percent in July on a seasonally
adjusted basis, a slightly slower pace than forecast but a
separate report from the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency on
Tuesday showed U.S. home prices rose 1 percent, while consumer
confidence fell in September from August. 
    On Tuesday, foreign investors extended their net buying
streak for the 20th consecutive session, the longest since
August 2009, purchasing a modest 74.6 billion won ($69.57
million) worth of local shares.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.1 percent at 2,007.10 on Tuesday.    

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT          LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,697.42     -0.26%     -4.420
USD/JPY                       98.74      0.03%      0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD         2.655       --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,323.20      0.05%      0.610
US CRUDE                    $103.26      0.13%      0.130
DOW JONES                  15334.59     -0.43%     -66.79
ASIA ADRS                   148.35     -0.03%      -0.05
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P 500 extend recent slide, down 4th session         
>Prices rally as data supports Fed keeping stimulus        
>Euro slips on German data; New Zealand dollar slumps     
>Brent rises in heavy spread trading, eyes on Iran         
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    KUMHO TIRE CO INC 
    Creditor group of Kumho Tire said on Tuesday it plans to
sell 12.8 million shares at a discount of between 4.5 and 9.5
percent to Tuesday's close, worth a maximum of 145 billion won,
in a block offering.
    
    
($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

