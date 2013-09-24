Seoul shares seen weaker; US fiscal worries, mixed data weigh

SEOUL, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are seen tracking Wall Street weaker on Wednesday, with mixed U.S. data and uncertainty about fiscal and monetary policy in the world's biggest economy putting a dampener on sentiment. "Foreign inflows are likely to be thin as uncertainty in the U.S. will leave offshore investors cautious," said Lee Kyung-soo, an analyst at Shinyoung Securities. Uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outlook added to worries over a looming political showdown in Washington over budget talks that threaten to shut down the U.S. government on Oct. 1. The political wrangling in Washington overshadowed a mixed batch of U.S data. U.S. home prices rose 0.6 percent in July on a seasonally adjusted basis, a slightly slower pace than forecast but a separate report from the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency on Tuesday showed U.S. home prices rose 1 percent, while consumer confidence fell in September from August. On Tuesday, foreign investors extended their net buying streak for the 20th consecutive session, the longest since August 2009, purchasing a modest 74.6 billion won ($69.57 million) worth of local shares. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 2,007.10 on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,697.42 -0.26% -4.420 USD/JPY 98.74 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.655 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,323.20 0.05% 0.610 US CRUDE $103.26 0.13% 0.130 DOW JONES 15334.59 -0.43% -66.79 ASIA ADRS 148.35 -0.03% -0.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow, S&P 500 extend recent slide, down 4th session >Prices rally as data supports Fed keeping stimulus >Euro slips on German data; New Zealand dollar slumps >Brent rises in heavy spread trading, eyes on Iran STOCKS TO WATCH KUMHO TIRE CO INC Creditor group of Kumho Tire said on Tuesday it plans to sell 12.8 million shares at a discount of between 4.5 and 9.5 percent to Tuesday's close, worth a maximum of 145 billion won, in a block offering. ($1 = 1072.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)