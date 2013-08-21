FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares suffer weakest close in 5 wks on Fed stimulus jitters
#Financials
August 21, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea shares suffer weakest close in 5 wks on Fed stimulus jitters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For the midday report, please double-click )

SEOUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Seoul shares fell 1.1 percent to their weakest close in five weeks on Wednesday, weighed down by worries over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plan to reduce its monetary stimulus and an outflow of foreign capital from emerging markets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 20.39 points to 1,867.46 points, its lowest close since July 16.

Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying but their sales were relatively modest at 144.4 billion won ($128.83 million).

Large-caps Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd and Korea Electric Power Corp were down 2.2 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd dropped 1.0 percent. ($1 = 1120.8750 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
