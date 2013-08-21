FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares to fall after Fed minutes, China PMI in focus
August 21, 2013 / 11:46 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares to fall after Fed minutes, China PMI in focus

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to dip on
Thursday, tracking falls in U.S. and European equity markets
after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting did
not alter expectations that the bank would begin tapering its
bond-buying  programme soon.
    "The fall in global markets will be reflected in the
morning, but the extent of the decline will be limited as most
of the external cues are already priced in," said Daishin
Securities analyst Park Jung-seop.
    The HSBC China purchasing managers' index data, due at 0500
GMT, will be closely watched. Park said the data will likely
help the chemical sector rebound after the subindex
lost 4.4 percent over the past two trading days.    
    Foreign investors were net sellers of Seoul stocks on
Wednesday, offloading 144.4 billion won ($129.2 million) in the
spot market. They also sold 12,187 contracts worth 400 billion
won in the futures market.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
20.39 points to 1,867.46 points on Wednesday, its weakest close
since July 16. 
         
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT----------------
                  INSTRUMENT      LAST     PCT CHG     NET CHG
S&P 500                1,642.80      -0.58%      -9.550
USD/JPY                   97.79       0.13%       0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.892        --         0.000
SPOT GOLD             $1,364.51      -0.09%      -1.230
US CRUDE                $103.80      -0.05%      -0.050
DOW JONES              14897.55      -0.70%     -105.44
ASIA ADRS               137.08      -1.75%       -2.44
--------------------------------------------------------------->
    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    LG CHEM LTD 
    The company on Wednesday announced a deal with Japan's
Softbank Mobile to supply uninterruptable power supply (UPS)
lithium-ion batteries for base stations.
    
    PIOLINK INC 
    South Korean database company said its second-quarter
operating profit rose to 1.1 billion won ($984,500), a 29.4
percent year-on-year increase.
($1 = 1117.3000 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
