FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares seen rebounding from 6-wk low on upbeat global data
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2013 / 11:49 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen rebounding from 6-wk low on upbeat global data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are expected to
rebound from a six-week low on Friday, tracking gains in U.S.
and European markets after business surveys suggested economies
in the United States, China and the euro zone were recovering.
    A report by financial firm Markit showed a pick-up in the
euro zone's manufacturing and services sector activity, while
U.S. manufacturing quickened in August at its fastest pace in
five months. Another survey showed Chinese manufacturing
activity at a four-month high. 
    "Upbeat economic readings will help the rebound, though the
momentum is not seen strong," said Korea Investment & Securities
analyst Park So-yeon. "Concerns remain as strong U.S. data is
underpinning speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will
start curbing its stimulus in September."
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1
percent to 1,849.12 points on Thursday, its weakest close since
July 10. It was the fifth straight session of declines.
    Hyundai Motor Co's labour union spokesman said
on Thursday that South Korean workers were planning another
partial strike after annual wage negotiations with the
management broke down. Hyundai Motor shares closed nearly flat
after a volatile session on Thursday. 
    
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-------------------
                  INSTRUMENT         LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                   1,656.96       0.86%     14.160
USD/JPY                      98.74       0.03%      0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD        2.892        --        0.000
SPOT GOLD                $1,377.79       0.19%      2.550
US CRUDE                   $105.20       0.16%      0.170
DOW JONES                 14963.74       0.44%      66.19
ASIA ADRS                  138.78       1.24%       1.70
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St climbs after extended Nasdaq outage                
>Yields at two-year highs on taper fears, lack of clarity  
>Dollar gains on Fed tapering view, higher yields         
>Oil edges up on strong China, Euro zone data              
        

    STOCKS TO WATCH 
    MANDO CORP 
    Concerns about a possible unionised walkout were eased after
Mando Corp said on Thursday it has reached a deal with workers
on wage negotiations. Mando, a brake system engineering company,
has suffered from prolonged strikes every year except 2008 and
2009 since the labour union's formation in 1987.
    
    DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION 
    A local newspaper reported on Thursday that Doosan Heavy
Industries was planning to raise money to buy a majority stake
in Italian defence group Finmeccanica 's energy unit
Ansaldo Energia by early next month. 

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.