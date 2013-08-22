FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares end at 6-wk low as Fed concerns outweigh China PMI
August 22, 2013 / 6:18 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares end at 6-wk low as Fed concerns outweigh China PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Seoul shares slumped to their weakest close in six weeks on Thursday, as a shakeout in global markets on concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve will soon scale back its stimulus programme eclipsed an upbeat manufacturing report from China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1 percent to 1,849.12 points, the lowest closing level since July 10.

Construction shares led the downturn with Kumho Industrial Co Ltd declining 10.6 percent. KEPCO Engineering & Construction Co Ltd declined 3.8 percent.

Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
