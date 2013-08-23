FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea shares snap 5-day losing streak as tech, shipyards rally
August 23, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea shares snap 5-day losing streak as tech, shipyards rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended higher to snap a five-day losing streak on Friday, tracking Asian markets’ rise as the technology and shipbuilding sectors rallied on strong U.S. and euro zone data that suggested the global economy is improving.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 1.1 percent higher to 1,870.16 points, ending the losing streak that it started on Aug. 16.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 3.2 percent, offsetting its 3.4 percent loss over the past five sessions.

Shares in battery maker Samsung SDI advanced 3.7 percent after U.S. electric car producer Tesla Motors Inc rose 6.2 percent overnight, spurring high hopes for the electric car industry.

Shipyards Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine rose 3.6 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, on bets for stronger earnings after upbeat euro zone and China data on Thursday. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
