Seoul shares seen lifted by China trade data

SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to open higher on Monday after China's upbeat trade data, although gains may be limited as the latest U.S. jobs report failed to clarify the U.S. Federal Reserve's next move. China's Customs Administration said on Sunday that exports rose 7.2 percent in August from a year earlier and imports rose 7 percent, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $28.6 billion for the month. The U.S. August payrolls report released on Friday was weaker-than-expected, raising speculation the Fed could postpone its stimulus roll-back or tighten the amount of tapering. "Investors are left confused as U.S. jobs data stirred up uncertainty, but China's strong trade performance will be just enough of a positive note for investors," said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. Kim also expected the market to be lifted by sustained foreign inflows as South Korea established itself as a safe-haven compared to other emerging markets. Foreign investors were net buyers of 423.4 billion won ($385.48 million) worth of local shares on Friday, extending their buying spree to an 11th consecutive session and bringing their weekly net purchases to 1.5 trillion won. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to 1,955.31 points on Friday, marking the highest close since June 5. The index gained 1.5 percent last week. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,655.17 0.01% 0.090 USD/JPY 99.84 0.75% 0.740 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.934 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,387.75 -0.23% -3.130 US CRUDE $109.88 -0.59% -0.650 DOW JONES 14922.50 -0.10% -14.98 ASIA ADRS 142.32 0.34% 0.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street flat after job data; Syria worries spur caution >U.S. bonds rally as jobs data raises doubts on tapering >Dollar tumbles broadly after U.S. jobs data >Syria fears send U.S. oil to 2-year-high settlement STOCKS TO WATCH SK HYNIX INC Tie world's second-largest DRAM memory-chip maker said on Sunday it partially resumed operations at its fire-affected plant in China, where nearly 15 percent of global DRAM chips are produced. DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD The shipbuilder said on Friday it is working on a large-scale marine plant deal with an unidentified American ship owner. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Stephen Coates)