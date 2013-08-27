Seoul shares turn lower as Syria tensions hit regional markets

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Seoul shares ended lower on Tuesday, reversing early gains on heightened risk aversion as the United States edged closer to taking military action against Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack, weighing on regional stocks and currencies.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.1 percent to 1,885.84 points, after rising as much as 0.5 percent earlier in the day.

Lotte Chemical Corp and LG Chem Ltd ended 1.7 percent and 0.5 percent lower, respectively. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)