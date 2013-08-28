Seoul shares recover to end flat on foreign inflows, automakers' rally

SEOUL, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rebounded to end flat in light trading on Wednesday, as continued foreign inflows and a rally by automakers offset jitters over a possible U.S.-led military strike against Syria.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended 0.1 percent lower to 1,884.52 points. At the day’s lowest point, the index was down 1.3 percent, at 1,861.56.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 124.8 billion won($111.80 million) of local shares, extending their buying streak to four sessions.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 0.4 percent after being volatile for most of the day, while automakers Hyundai Motor Co and Kia Motors Corp rose 1.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1116.3250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)