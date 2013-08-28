FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seoul shares seen higher on Wall St gains, caution remains
August 28, 2013 / 11:42 PM / in 4 years

Seoul shares seen higher on Wall St gains, caution remains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to rise early
on Thursday, recovering from two days of modest losses after
Wall Street rebounded on higher crude prices amid fears of
military action against Syria.
    U.S. share markets pushed higher, led by energy stocks as
Brent crude gained 1.4 percent and U.S. crude futures
 rose 0.4 percent. 
    "Wall Street's rebound will provide enough push for the
market to regain some of the previous sessions' losses," said
Dongbu Securities analyst Lee Eun-taek. 
    Lee said South Korean crude refiners such as SK Innovation
Co Ltd and metals refiner Korea Zinc Inc 
were likely to gain from higher oil and gold prices in the short
term, in line with a global trend.
    But caution will remain about the longer-term prospects as
political uncertainty deepens in the Middle East.
    Foreign investors were net buyers of 133.4 billion won
($119.6 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday, extending
their buying streak to four sessions to buttress the main index.
    The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.1 percent to 1,884.52 points on Wednesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT--------------------
                 INSTRUMENT           LAST    PCT CHG    NET CHG
S&P 500                    1,634.96      0.27%      4.480
USD/JPY                       97.67      0.05%      0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD         2.765        --       0.000
SPOT GOLD                 $1,415.74     -0.13%     -1.900
US CRUDE                    $109.57     -0.48%     -0.530
DOW JONES                  14824.51      0.33%      48.38
ASIA ADRS                   137.78      0.23%       0.32
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St rebounds as energy stocks rise over Syria          
>U.S. bond prices dip after 3 days of gains; auction tepid 
>Dollar rallies broadly as Syria fears spur bid for safety 
>Brent oil jumps, hits 6-month high as Syria roils market  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    DAIRY COMPANIES
    Dairy products makers such as Namyang Dairy Products Co Ltd
 and Maeil Dairy Industry Co Ltd may
receive some boost after the Seoul Dairy Cooperative reached an
agreement with distributers to raise milk prices.
 ($1 = 1115.4250 Korean won)

 (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard
Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
