FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares rebound, foreign inflows spur confidence
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
August 29, 2013 / 2:51 AM / in 4 years

Seoul shares rebound, foreign inflows spur confidence

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates to midday)

* Foreigners set to be net buyers for 5th session

* Large caps Samsung Elec and Hyundai Motor lead gains

* Crude refiners advance on higher oil prices

SEOUL, Aug 29 (Reuters) - South Korean shares rose more than 1 percent on Thursday morning after two days of modest losses, lifted as foreigners extended their net-buying streak into a fifth session and as crude refiners gained on rising oil prices.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 1,907.45 points as of 0221 GMT.

“The rise mainly stems from (Korea‘s) strong fundamentals, which is encouraging,” said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Lee Jae-hoon. “South Korea has differentiated well from (other) emerging countries to attract foreign capital.”

Foreign investors were buyers of a net 238.8 billion won ($214 million) worth of local stocks during the morning.

Foreigners were net buyers of $900 million worth of local stocks between Aug. 1 and 23, a central bank official told reporters early on Thursday while briefing on the country’s current account position.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest component on the main KOSPI, rose 1.8 percent. Second-largest Hyundai Motor Co and its affiliate Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Crude refiners GS Holdings and S-Oil Corp rose 2.2 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. SK Innovation Co Ltd advanced 1.1 percent.

Namkwang Engineering & Construction Co Ltd rose 4.6 percent on bargain-hunting after a four-session skid.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 568 to 200.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks rose 1.3 percent and the junior KOSDAQ advanced 1 percent. ($1 = 1115.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.