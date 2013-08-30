FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares at near 3-mth closing high, aided by foreign buying
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 30, 2013 / 6:28 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares at near 3-mth closing high, aided by foreign buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose 1 percent to their highest close in nearly three months on Friday on upbeat U.S. data and a sixth consecutive day of net buying by foreign investors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended the day up 18.82 points at 1,926.36 points, its highest close since June 10.

The index gained 3 percent this week and 0.6 percent during August. For the month, the MSCI Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was trading down more than 1 percent as of late Friday.

Foreign investors were net buyers of 503.1 billion won ($453.36 million) of local stocks on Friday.

Hyundai Motor Co rose 4.0 percent and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.8 percent. ($1 = 1109.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.