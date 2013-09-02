Seoul shares seen up as euro zone, China raise optimism on global economy

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares are set to rise on Tuesday after upbeat Chinese and euro zone manufacturing data added to signs that the global economy is on a firmer footing. Analysts say the delay in a potential U.S.-led military strike against Syria should also underpin the market, but expect the upside to be limited ahead of a key U.S. jobs report on Friday. European shares rose overnight, buoyed by enhanced euro zone manufacturing activity for August, which followed two separate China factory activity reports over the weekend and on Monday that showed encouraging growth for the same month. China and Europe are key export markets for South Korea. "Initially the market will reflect on the euro zone's data but cues ahead may limit the extent of foreign inflows and cap market gains," said Hi Investment & Securities analyst Kim Seung-han, referring to Friday's U.S. job data that could provide clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin rolling back its bond-buying stimulus programme. Kim said foreign buying has been the main driver of the market's recent gains as they were net buyers of 1.4 trillion won ($1.27 billion) worth of local shares last week, when the main index rose 3 percent to post the best weekly gain so far this year. Despite a sharp drop in inflows, foreign investors remained net buyers of 56.8 billion won worth of local shares for a seventh straight session on Monday. Global markets were also unwinding much of last week's safe-haven trades as worries about an imminent military strike against Syria eased after U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek congressional approval. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.1 percent at 1,924.81 points on Monday. --------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,632.97 -0.32% -5.200 USD/JPY 99.42 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.789 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,391.11 -0.23% -3.180 US CRUDE $106.78 -0.81% -0.870 DOW JONES 14810.31 -0.21% -30.64 ASIA ADRS 136.57 -0.99% -1.36 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Futures higher as concerns over Syria ease >Price little changed weak data, Syria risk before holiday >Dollar near one-month high vs yen on waning risk aversion >Oil ekes gain, reversing early rout on easing Syria risk STOCKS TO WATCH Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd The shipbuilder said on Monday it won an order worth 446.5 billion won ($405.74 million)to build two liquefied natural gas ships by March 2017 for Flex LNG Ltd. It also won a deal worth 610.3 billion won with an unidentified shipper in Oceania. LS NETWORKS CORP LTD LS Networks announced on Monday it signed a 52.1 billion won ($47.34 million) worth nickel Ore supply contract with China's Shanxi refinery. ($1 = 1100.4500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)