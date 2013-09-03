Seoul shares close at 3-mth high on upbeat global economic data

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday to a three-month closing high on encouraging manufacturing data from many countries, but gains were capped by profit-taking for big stocks such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Mobis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 8.9 points to 1,933.74 points, the highest close since June 5.

Shipbuilding and chemical shares rallied on manufacturing purchasing managers’ index data from China and the euro zone. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 5.3 percent and Lotte Chemical Corp gained 3.1 percent.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which gained 5.6 percent last week, dropped 1.0 percent. Auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 1.6 percent. It rose 3.5 percent last week. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)