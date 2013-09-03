FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Seoul shares close at 3-mth high on upbeat global economic data
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Seoul shares close at 3-mth high on upbeat global economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose 0.5 percent on Tuesday to a three-month closing high on encouraging manufacturing data from many countries, but gains were capped by profit-taking for big stocks such as Samsung Electronics and Hyundai Mobis.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 8.9 points to 1,933.74 points, the highest close since June 5.

Shipbuilding and chemical shares rallied on manufacturing purchasing managers’ index data from China and the euro zone. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 5.3 percent and Lotte Chemical Corp gained 3.1 percent.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which gained 5.6 percent last week, dropped 1.0 percent. Auto-parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd fell 1.6 percent. It rose 3.5 percent last week. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.