FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares end flat on Syria worries, profit-taking
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 4, 2013 / 6:17 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea shares end flat on Syria worries, profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - South Korean shares recovered early losses to end little changed on Wednesday as the market’s firm fundamentals offset concerns about a potential U.S. military strike against Syria as well as some profit-taking pressures.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged 0.04 percent lower to 1,933.03 points, rebounding from an intraday low of 1921.93.

Foreign investors turned net buyers to buttress the main index, purchasing 16.4 billion won ($14.94 million) worth of local shares on Wednesday after offloading 5.8 billion won in the earlier trade to extend the buying streak to nine sessions.

Large-cap Samsung Electronics Co Ltd erased the morning’s 1 percent loss and ended up 0.2 percent, while shipbuilders Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co Ltd rose 2.9 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1097.9000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.