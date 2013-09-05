FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea shares end at 3-mth high on foreign inflows
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea shares end at 3-mth high on foreign inflows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Seoul shares rose 1 percent to their highest closing level in three months on Thursday, buoyed by continued foreign capital inflows after bullish global data bolstered investor confidence.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.6 points to 1,951.65, the highest close since June 5.

Foreign investors were net buyers for a 10th straight session, purchasing 513.3 billion won ($469 million) worth of local shares on Thursday, the most since Feb. 20.

Foreign inflows were concentrated on market heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and POSCO , which both advanced 1.9 percent.

$1 = 1094.5500 Korean won Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.